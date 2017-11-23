Canberra Airport calls on government to look into high number cancelled flights to the capital

Canberra Airports says the federal government should step in and make airlines accountable for the high rate of cancellations on flights to and from the national capital and is calling for a national taskforce to investigate the issue.
Citing figures from the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE), Canberra Airport says travellers are getting a raw deal from the airlines when it comes to on-time performance, particularly on the Canberra-Sydney route.
The BITRE numbers show 8.1 per cent of flights from Canberra to Sydney were cancelled in September, well above the national long-term average of 1.4 per cent for all domestic scheduled flights. While there was a slight improvement in October with the cancellation rate on the route at 6.6 per cent, this was still far higher than the national average.
Canberra Airport managing director Stephen Byron said the cancellations affected everyone from business travellers heading interstate for a meeting to those attending weddings, sporting events and concerts.
Byron said a national standard was required where the federal government, “as both the regulator of the aviation industry and as the protector of consumers steps in”.
“Canberrans are paying a premium price to choose air travel and their plans are being messed up because they are receiving an unreliable service,” Byron said in a statement on Thursday.
“In my view a monthly cancellation rate of more than five per cent warrants intervention by the federal government, and a demand for both an explanation and an improvement.”
As a short-term measure, Byron called on the federal government to establish a taskforce comprising representatives from Airservices, Canberra Airport, Sydney Airport, the Sydney Airport slot manage, Qantas and Virgin Australia to “investigate systemic problems”.
Comments
Brad says
Two points:
– You may want to update your file photo; that would have to be 6 or 7 years old.
– Cancellations are often a function of low loads. Would CBR Airport prefer that these flights never be scheduled? Canberra is basically quite a small city and outside of parliamentary sitting weeks, it can be very quiet. Airlines may not openly admit it but, providing they have an alternative within a reasonable time and it doesn’t dislocate the fleet, they will cancel flights with low loads.
Dunover says
Brad, I agree with you. Airports shouldn’t get involved in the profit based decisions of an airline. Empty airliners are best left on the ground or redeployed somewhere else.
This is kind of a silly argument for Canberra airport to make.
Lechuga says
Canberra is almost regional, its not a big place for people to go. I think sometimes the planes are too big.
Craigy says
Interesting statistic but without knowing why the flights were cancelled, its just a statistic. For the most part, Brad is correct. I feel that the only reason why Byron is complaining is that when flights are cancelled, Canberra Airport loses out on landing fees etc.
After a quick review of The Qantas Source, Qantas has cancelled 4 flights in the period 14-22 Nov. 3 Syd – Cbr return on the 22nd and 1 Mel – Cbr return on the 18th.
Trash Hauler says
Surely it isn’t anything to do with Cobham 717 pilots taking industrial action?!
Scotty says
Typical privately run airport trying to maximise their profit and who care’s who has to pay for it. Critical Infrastructure like Airports should always be publicly owned or at least, regulated and price controlled..
Blind Fredy knows why these flights are being cancelled and that’s a commercial decision between the airline and their customers and here’s Canberra airport looking to the Federal Government to act as some sort of stand-over man to ensure profits…. unbelievable, even for a monopoly player…
Hugh says
The Oct 2017 BITRE report for that month shows that 42 (8.84%) of CBR-SYD flights by QantasLink were cancelled, while 36 (7.68%) of SYD-CBR flights by QantasLink were cancelled. QantasLink is the dominate market share holder for this city pair and these cancellations represented the bulk of cancellations for the routes for that month. The statistics may be slightly unrepresentative, as the 16th-18th October experienced significant disruption as yet not fully explained. See article here for full BITRE data deep dive, https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/your-flight-cancelled-october-hugh-mccann/
john doutch says
1. This is old news. It made the press 10 days ago.
2. I notice there is no comment from the airport management about the xtra flights QF put on with 738″s. For those interested, check QF source, you may be surprised at the amount of xtra flights operated..
Jacob says
Do cancellations include weather cancellations? I can see the fog I’m Canberra having a bit impact
Chris says
The government have enough things they aren’t doing (sorting out what citizenship they are or aren’t) let alone launching a taskforce to enquire as to why flights are getting cancelled to CBR.
Hutch says
@Brad The QF737 Mendoowoorrji was launched in Nov 2013. Photo is a maximum 4 years old and if they took the photo today, very little would have changed.
Points about low loads are fair, but generally airlines should have an idea about load levels well and truly before the day. I think Canberra airport would prefer less scheduled flights, which run as per the timetable as much as possible. Also worth noting the 717 maintenance issues would be an impact here too.
If the service becomes unreliable, people look at other options… particularly on CBR-SYD. QFlink is scoring an own goal against its brand image. At least in the ACT market.
Bob says
I worked in Canberra from 1965 till 1983 and if you realistically at the increase in population that has only been approximately 100,000 people. The only industry Canberra has is the Politicions and the Public Service. The highs and troughs revolve around Parliamentary sittings, Passenger loadings were high Sunday night, Monday, and morning Tuesday inbound Outbound was mainly Thursday afternoon and Friday morning The rest of the time overseas groups helped increase passengers although most arrived first flight in the morning and departing late afternoon
Canberra Sydney leg was also disadvantaged with the opening of the freeway This meant it was that it became cheaper to drive from Canberra to either Western and Southern Sydney It use need 100 to 120 percent load factor to make a profit between Canberra and Sydney
The final problem Canberra has is operation during winter with frost and fogs, this makes timetable integrity more luck than good management Sydney slot times have not only bearing on airline operations Canberra would possibly loose out to accommodate higher capacity aircraft
Airlines choose flights with the least amount of passengers and least impact to the high money earners to be canceled It’s commonsense that a flight operated by a 737 or 330 would have preferences to operate ahead of a Q300
Unfortunately until Canberra develops new industries passengers traffic will not increase and airlines will still make sure they don’t leak money for their bottom line
Chris Grealy says
What a strange story – it doesn’t touch on the reasons for all these alleged cancellations. Coming from where this complaint does, it is reasonable to conclude that the Airport MD is more concerned about loss of revenue than any inconvenience suffered by the self-loading-cargo.
Scott says
8.84% there’s the problem right there! There really high numbers.
Brad says
@hutch The photo on the article has now changed from when irt was originally posted. The original photo was of the old airport operating behind the construction of the new terminal.
Bill says
Canberra would be best suited to E170s and E190s. Now if only someone operated them…