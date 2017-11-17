Brisbane Airport chief executive to step down in 2018

Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) says Julieanne Alroe will retire as chief executive after close to a decade in the role.

Alroe will step down as chief executive and as a director on the board at the end of Brisbane Airport’s 2017/18 financial year on June 30 2018, the company said in a statement on Thursday night.

Brisbane Airport chairman David Peever said a search has commenced for Alroe’s successor.

“When Julieanne finishes with BAC next year she will leave a company, and an airport, that is all the better for her exceptional leadership,” Peever said.

“Julieanne’s stewardship has seen the company recognised as amongst the most successful, engaged and innovative companies in the country, and she has guided the airport to where it is today, recognised globally as the best airport in the Australia/Pacific region.”

Alroe commenced as chief executive of Brisbane Airport in July 2009. In addition to her responsibilities at Brisbane Airport, Alroe is also the chair of independent government body Infrastructure Australia and president of the Queensland Futures Institute.

The Brisbane Airport boss is the second senior airport executive to head for the departure gate in recent times, with Sydney Airport chief executive Kerrie Mather to leave the role in January 2018.