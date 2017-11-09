Boeing establishes Australian sustainment for C-17A fleet

Boeing Defence Australia has completed all of the initial activities required to establish a local sustainment management program for the Royal Australian Air Force’s eight C-17A Globemaster heavylift transports.

This was achieved at the beginning of October, three months after contract signature, Boeing announced on Thursday.

“To have stood up a significantly enhanced sustainment capability in such a short period of time is an incredible achievement and a testament to the C-17 team’s complete dedication to supporting our customer’s needs,” Boeing Defence Australia Integrated Services and Support general manager Murray Brabrook said in a statement.

Boeing was awarded the Australian C-17 Sustainment Services Contract for an initial five-year term, with options out to the retirement of the type.

The contract includes the management of services, provision of integration, engineering and maintenance, and supplements Australia’s membership in the Boeing Globemaster III Integrated Sustainment Program.