Air New Zealand deploys Bluetooth technology to better track cargo shipments

Air New Zealand says it is installing more than 5,500 Bluetooth devices across its cargo containers and pallets as part of efforts to better track its shipments and equipment around the world.

The devices will be read by more than 100 readers at 29 airports globally, Air New Zealand said in a statement on Wednesday. When the tags pass a reader it will automatically send real-time information via an online app.

The airline said the initiative was being implemented with the help of New Zealand company Core Transport Technologies Inc.

Air New Zealand general manager of cargo Rick Nelson said the technology was being introduced in response to feedback from cargo and airport staff.

“These Bluetooth tags and readers will not only allow us to speed up cargo handling but also improve our accuracy and inventory management and help to locate any missing items,” Nelson said.

“We see significant potential for this technology – it could be rolled out at airports to monitor ground service equipment, or used to manage mail shipments and eventually we would like to see it become customer facing so our cargo customers can more easily track their shipments.”

Core Transport Technologies Inc managing director Ian Craig said it was the first time this type of technology had been deployed on such a scale anywhere in the world.