AHIA appoints Paul Tyrrell as chief executive

The Board of the Australian Helicopter Industry Association (AHIA) has appointed Paul Tyrrell as its inaugural chief executive, enabling the association to escalate its proactive development to promote the Australian helicopter industry.

The AHIA said Tyrrell, a former Regional Aviation Association of Australia (RAAA) chief executive, would bring a wealth of in-depth aviation knowledge and management experience to the new role, including an extensive familiarity with government procedures and protocols.

“We welcome Paul to the AHIA and look forward to the continued growth of our Association for the benefit of the Australian Helicopter Industry,” said AHIA president Peter Crook.

“Living and working in Canberra for many years, Paul will be the initial point of contact for concerns from the helicopter sector.”

Tyrrell takes up the position on November 13.