A new chapter for Australian Aviation

Australian Aviation has a new owner after 12 years of being published under the stewardship of Phantom Media.

Aviator Media, a new company formed by Christian ‘Boo’ Boucousis in partnership with Phantom Media director and Australian Aviation managing editor Gerard Frawley, formally assumed ownership of Australian Aviation on November 20.

“There are some really exciting times ahead for AA across the print magazine, digital magazine, website and social media,” Frawley said.

“Boo is a former RAAF Hornet pilot and an entrepreneur with a track record of starting up and running several successful multi-million dollar businesses. As such he has some genuinely exciting ideas about the future direction for Australian Aviation.”

Under Boucousis’s leadership as publisher, Aviator Media is looking to invest in and grow Australian Aviation.

“I am very excited to be associated with the same brand that introduced me to aviation over 30 years ago and to bring the passion I have fostered over those years to the digital generation,” Boucousis said.

“Under Aviator Media’s stewardship I know that Australian Aviation will hit new heights by delivering more of what our readers love – more stories and pages in the magazine, more content on our website, and more and deeper engagement on our social media channels,” Frawley echoed.

“And I’m also remaining with Australian Aviation, both as managing editor and as a minority shareholder in Aviator Media, so I will remain invested both financially and emotionally.

“It’s been great fun, and a great privilege, being at the helm of AA for the past 12 years, and the time is now right for AA to take its next new steps forward.”