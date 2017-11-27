A new chapter for Australian Aviation

Australian Aviation has a new owner after 12 years of being published under the stewardship of Phantom Media.
Aviator Media, a new company formed by Christian ‘Boo’ Boucousis in partnership with Phantom Media director and Australian Aviation managing editor Gerard Frawley, formally assumed ownership of Australian Aviation on November 20.
“There are some really exciting times ahead for AA across the print magazine, digital magazine, website and social media,” Frawley said.
“Boo is a former RAAF Hornet pilot and an entrepreneur with a track record of starting up and running several successful multi-million dollar businesses. As such he has some genuinely exciting ideas about the future direction for Australian Aviation.”
Under Boucousis’s leadership as publisher, Aviator Media is looking to invest in and grow Australian Aviation.
“I am very excited to be associated with the same brand that introduced me to aviation over 30 years ago and to bring the passion I have fostered over those years to the digital generation,” Boucousis said.
“Under Aviator Media’s stewardship I know that Australian Aviation will hit new heights by delivering more of what our readers love – more stories and pages in the magazine, more content on our website, and more and deeper engagement on our social media channels,” Frawley echoed.
“And I’m also remaining with Australian Aviation, both as managing editor and as a minority shareholder in Aviator Media, so I will remain invested both financially and emotionally.
“It’s been great fun, and a great privilege, being at the helm of AA for the past 12 years, and the time is now right for AA to take its next new steps forward.”
Comments
David Brown says
Maybe you guys can incorporate Planetalking and pick up the good work that Ben Sandilands was legendary for?
john says
Keep up the good work and look forward to future editions !
John
BRIAN WILKES says
Good luck guys!
Nev says
I don’t see how the present product can be improved upon, but best of luck to Aviator Media anyway.
I’ve been a subscriber since 1984 and have been a very happy customer!
I’m sure that will continue.
Dee Thom says
Great time to be in control of A.A., with new fleet purchases and the new platforms arriving for the R.A.A.F.
Upward and onward Guys.
Andy JN says
Love this magazine, always a must read, congrats!
Phil Munsel says
Well Done!
Brett says
Would love to see “on the airbands” return, it was always good for a laugh.
Would also love a more extensive archive of old issues for subscribers with a search function. I would even pay extra for the privilege
best of luck
Gregory Bass says
Good luck to you both with the new venture.
Maybe you could bring back “ on the airwaves “. I really loved that column.