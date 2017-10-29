USQ launches new flight simulator

Aviation students at the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) can now train on a modern, $1 million flying training device which faithfully replicates a Boeing 737-800.

The 737 simulator was officially launched at USQ’s Springfield campus, located about 45 minutes south-west of the Brisbane CBD by car, on Friday.

USQ vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the device would be utilised by the USQ Bachelor of Aviation program.

“Featuring the most up-to-date equipment and technology in the world, the simulator provides our aviation students with the most realistic multi-crew simulated training in an aircraft cockpit, putting us at the cutting edge of aviation,” Prof Mackenzie said in a statement.

“Our students also operate the simulator in the first year of their degree which is not available anywhere else in the country.

USQ said the new simulator would be the only one of its type in Queensland.