Thai Airways touches down as Melbourne’s third A350 operator

Thai Airways has become Australia’s fourth Airbus A350-900 operator with the arrival of flight TG465 at Melbourne Tullamarine.

A350-900 HS-THH touched down at Melbourne at about 1320 on Sunday, after its nine-hour journey from Bangkok. The aircraft was on the ground for about three hours before operating the reciprocal TG466 to Bangkok.

Thai previously served Melbourne with Boeing 777-300 equipment.

The airline has five A350-900s in service, with a further seven on order. The aircraft are configured with 321 seats comprising 32 in business and 289 in economy.

No Australasian airline has yet ordered the A350, although the widebody twin is an increasingly common sight at local airports thanks to services operated by Qatar Airways (Adelaide), Singapore Airlines (Brisbane and Melbourne) and Cathay Pacific (Auckland, Melbourne and Brisbane).