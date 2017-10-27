Singapore Airlines picks Sydney to launch new A380 products

Just as it did with the Airbus A380 a decade ago, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has again chosen Sydney to debut a new product offering.

The NSW capital will be the first city to receive SIA’s new seats across all four classes to be introduced on its Airbus A380 fleet, with flights offering updated suites, business, premium economy and economy cabins due to begin on December 18.

SIA said its early evening service from Singapore to Sydney, the SQ221, as well as the lunchtime flight from Sydney to Singapore, the SQ232, would have the new products that are a result of four years of development.

The Star Alliance member and Virgin Australia partner operates up to five flights a day between Sydney and its Singapore hub.

SIA’s latest cabin products are being introduced as the airline prepares to take delivery of five new-build Airbus A380s. These will be for replacement of existing A380s, with the fleet to remain at 19 aircraft.

Sydney was SIA’s inaugural route when the Airbus A380 superjumbo made its commercial debut in October 2007.

“Ten years on, and in our 50th year of flying to Sydney it is very appropriate that the city will host our brand new A380 fitted with our new cabin products,” Singapore Airlines regional vice president Tan Tiow Kor said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the new aircraft to Sydney on 19 December and providing our customers the opportunity to experience the difference of our new cabin products.

“In some ways it is the perfect Christmas present and a fitting way to conclude our 50th anniversary celebrations.“

Further, Sydney was also the first city to receive SIA’s premium economy product when it was launched in August 2015.

SIA said further destinations would be announced in the period ahead.

While details of the new seats have been kept under wraps ahead of the official unveiling in Singapore in early November, media reports indicated the suites cabin would move to the upper deck and the number of seats reduced.