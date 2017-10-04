Singapore Airlines’ first 787-10 completes final assembly

Boeing has unveiled the first Boeing 787-10 featuring the tail of launch customer Singapore Airlines (SIA).

The Star Alliance member’s first 787-10 has emerged from Boeing’s North Charleston final assembly line and will now undergo painting, system checks, fueling, and engine runs, Boeing said on Tuesday (US time).

First delivery to SIA was expected in the first half of 2018. The Virgin Australia shareholder and alliance partner has said previously the aircraft would be used on medium haul routes.

SIA has 30 787-10s on firm order, as well as a letter of intent for a further 19 of the type. The airline has chosen Rolls-Royce engines for its 787-10s.

The aircraft is the longest variant of the 787 and is capable of flying 6,430nm when configured with 330 passengers in a two-class layout, according to Boeing figures.

At 68.2m, the 787-10 is a 5.5m stretch on the 787-9 that began flying in August 2014. The first 787 variant, the -8, made its commercial debut in October 2011 with launch customer All Nippon Airways.

The first 787-10 rolled out of the final assembly line in February, with its flight test program commencing in April.

Airlines that fly to Australia and have ordered the 787-10 included ANA, Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, United and British Airways.

The SIA group is already a 787 operator, with low-cost-carrier Scoot flying both the 787-8 and 787-9.

Boeing had 177 orders for the 787-10, according to its website. Final assembly for the 787-10 will take place at Boeing’s North Charleston facility.