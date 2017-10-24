Singapore Airlines confirms 777-9, 787-10 orders

Singapore Airlines has signed firm orders for 20 Boeing 777-9s and 19 787-10s in a deal worth US$13.8 billion at list prices.

It is the first time the Singaporean flag carrier has ordered the 777X, although it already has more than 50 777s – both -200s/-200ERs and -300/300ERs – in service.

Meanwhile SIA is already the launch customer for the 787-10, which it is due to place into service in the first half of next year. With that original order for 30 787-10s SIA now holds orders for 49 of the type, making it the double-stretched 787’s biggest customer.

The 777-9s will be operated primarily on long-haul routes and will enter service in the 2021-22 Singaporean financial year. The additional 787-10s, to be deployed on regional medium-haul routes, will be delivered from 2020-21.

The deal also includes options on six of each aircraft type.

“SIA has been a Boeing customer for many decades and we are pleased to have finalised this major order for widebody aircraft, which will enable us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet,” SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said in a statement.

“These new aircraft will also provide the SIA Group with new growth opportunities, allowing us to expand our network and offer even more travel options for our customers.”

The order, first announced in February this year, was signed in a ceremony at the White House in Washington DC witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

SIA also has 67 A350s-900s on order from Airbus, including eight ultra long range models that will be used for nonstop flights from Singapore to Los Angeles and New York starting in 2018.