GE names new local leadership

GE has promoted two senior executives from within to replace outgoing president and chief executive for Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea Geoff Culbert.

The company, which as well as aviation has businesses in the oil and gas, power and water, healthcare, transportation and lighting industries in this part of the world, said Max York has been elevated to chief executive of GE Australia, having previously been general manger for GE Aviation in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and the South Pacific.

York, who has been with GE since 2000, previously served with the Royal Australian Navy. He also sits on the board of the Australian Advanced Manufacturing Council, as well as on advisory boards at three universities.

“Max is a strong leader who brings with him nearly two decades of GE experience, deep customer relationships and a passion for people, GE president and chief executive for ASEAN/ANZ Wouter Van Wersch said in a statement.

“We are committed to Australia and are excited to see him continue to grow the company in this important country.”

Meanwhile, the company said Kevin Hart would become chief executive of GE New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. It is an expanded role for Hart, who joined GE in 2016 as country leader for New Zealand.

“Kevin has had great success leading the business in New Zealand and I am confident he will again replicate that success in Papua New Guinea, and help drive growth and infrastructure investment,” Van Wersch said.

The appointments are effective from November 1.

It was announced in September Culbert was leaving to take up the post of chief executive of Sydney Airport.