Canada formally declares interest in buying RAAF Hornets

Canada has formally expressed its interest in acquiring Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18 Hornet multirole fighter aircraft as it explores options to supplement its CF-18 fleet.
According to a statement from Public Services and Procurement Canada dated October 9, Canada entered discussions with the Australian government in late August to assess the potential purchase of Hornet aircraft and associated parts that Australia plans to sell.
Canada submitted an expression of interest (EOI) on September 29 that formally registered its interest in the equipment.
“Canada expects to receive a response by the end of this year that will provide details regarding the availability and cost of the aircraft and associated parts that Canada is considering,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, the possible sale to Canada of 10 F/A-18E and eight F/A-18F Super Hornet fighters has been approved by the US Department of State, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated on September 12.
That said, the Public Services and Procurement Canada statement declared that while the Canadian government is continuing to engage with the US government as it looks at “all options moving forward”, separate discussions with Boeing relating to an interim Super Hornet purchase “remain suspended”.
“Until an open and transparent competition can be completed to replace Canada’s legacy CF-18 fleet, Canada is exploring options to supplement the current CF-18 fleet and address an existing fighter capability gap,” the statement said.
Comments
Allan says
Our Canadian cousins have a real dilemma with their politicians. They just won`t commit to updating and modernising, Instead they are going to look at buying aircraft approaching retirement to keep their fleet of aircraft that should be retiring also flying. Remember the Canadian fleet is older than ours by around two years. Oh Canada!!!!!!!!!!
Adrian P says
Canada has not been threatened by another country.
The country with the largest military has.
Craigy says
This is what happens when politicians make promises about defence purchases during an election campaign, get elected and then find themselves in a mess. Think back to recent times in Australia during the 2007 election campaign where Labor identified the F18F purchase should be cancelled but would be reviewed if they won office. After their ‘review’, the deal went ahead.
As for Canada and their decision to cancel the F35 and go for an open selection process, they are extremely lucky Lockheed Martin didn’t cancel all the contracts held by Canadian companies to build parts for the F35. Contracts that only came to fruition because of their decision to purchase.
Lechuga says
In Canada’s defence, they have no real need to upgrade their fleet. They’re doing a couple runs in the Middle East but that’s about it. No real need to upgrade everything.
Josh James says
They should have been flying CF-35s by now not looking at buying airframes that are on the edge of being obsolete. There’s very limited options out there that have the same potential as the 35, maybe only the Tiffy II or the Rafael. Still, a very premature and irrational decision.
Philip says
If this is taken up, I think it is far more palatable to Canadians generally, as they can ‘buy time’ to now undertake an open and formal selection process for their ultimate fast jet replacement, including the F-35.
From the Australian side, whilst there may be some G2G wrangling, it would be great to know that at least some of our FA-18s will find a welcoming home and the AUS tax-payer sees some return on their sale, offsetting some of the recent Defence spending.
John N says
Allan,
Your comment about Canada is spot on, their Politicians have a lot to answer for, and their Defence procurement practices even make India look good too!!
Unlike here in Oz, where for the most part, Defence is pretty much bipartisan (about the only thing they generally agree on), in Canada it is the complete opposite.
Each successive Government continues to pass the buck in some way for the following Government to make the final decision on replacing their Classic Hornet fleet, and each successive Government passes the buck to the next one,
The previous Canadian Government should have made a decision, but didn’t, the current Government said that they would never procure the F-35 (it is a big political football in Canada).
They then came up with the plan to purchase 18 Super Hornets as an “interim” solution (again pass the buck for the next Government to make a final decision), that has all fallen in a heap due to the trade dispute started by Boeing over the subsidies for the C Series commercial aircraft.
So now it is Plan B for the interim solution, procure some of our soon to retire Classic Hornet fleet (and again push the final decision way off into the future!!).
It’s all got rather silly to say the least!!
What I would like to see happen (but it wont), is for the US to block the sale of our ‘pre loved’ Classic fleet to Canada (we can’t just sell US equipment to anyone, it has to pass, whatever US FMS and ITAR restrictions where put on the aircraft when we first purchased them).
Anyway, the saga continues (someone please wake me up when its all over, ok??)
Cheers,
John N
Harry says
It is not entirely Canada’s fault: Boeing challenged Bombardier’s aircraft sales in the US on anti-competitive grounds and thus suddenly Canada suspended talks with Boeing buying the Super Hornets. Boeing doesn’t have an aircraft in competition with Bombardier and Boeing, arguably, also receives government funding assistance just like Bombardier. Boeing shot itself in the foot. So now Canada is going to look at European fighters in the coming years.
Patrickk says
The issue is that Boeing is trying to discredit (and cost) Canada over Bombadier so why should Canada deal more with Boeing at this stage. Why not buy from Australia while they do a deal with Europe.
Mick181 says
Canada’s procurement system makes ours look phenomenaly good, it’s a basket case. The program to replace their Sea King Helos is a perfect example of how not to do it. Instead of buying Merlins or Sea Hawks they decide to re-invent the wheel and turn the Sikorsky S-92 into a Maritime Helo. Since this program started Australia has gone through one batch of Sea Hawks and are now operating their replacements and the S-92s still haven’t achieved FOC.
Canada has had a major falling out with one of the Worlds biggest defence manufacturers in Boeing, so any chance of getting Super Hornets or Poseidons is out the door. Wonder how the Americans are feeling about this decision given Canada’s requirment to maintain 2 Fighter squadrons to the AD of North America under the NORAD setup. Sooner or later the Canadian PM is going to get raked over the coals by the White House.