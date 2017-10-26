Air New Zealand mulling permanent 787-9 flights to Adelaide

Air New Zealand will consider permanent deployment of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner between Auckland and Adelaide after assessing the performance of the aircraft, which started seasonal services on the route on Thursday.
Flight NZ191, operated by ZK-NZE, landed at Adelaide Airport at 1030 local time on Thursday, about 10 minutes ahead of schedule, after a four-hour and 15-minute journey from Auckland.
The aircraft was on the ground for abut 70 minutes before operating the reciprocal NZ192 back to Auckland.
Air New Zealand, which began Airbus A320 services on the route about 10 years ago, is the first airline to introduce the Dreamliner to Adelaide Airport.
The Dreamliner will operate three return services a week to Adelaide until March 25 2018 – supplemented with three A320 peak-season services between December 16 and January 27 – before reverting to six weekly A320 services.
At a ceremony to mark the arrival Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace described the introduction of the Dreamliner as “a game-changer”, with passenger capacity to increase by 23 per cent and business class and premium economy to be offered on the route for the first time.
It would also offer quick connections between Adelaide and the airline’s US, Canadian and South American ports.
Wallace agreed the move to bring the Dreamliner to Adelaide during the high season was an experiment. However, he said, there were prospects for permanent services.
“We will do an analysis of the performance during the next quarter, and consider our options then,” he told Australian Aviation.
“We are very pleased with the reaction so far, there’s a lot of demand and our loads are well north of 70 per cent.”
In assessing future operations, the airline would “need to get the balance right” between Dreamliner and A320 frequencies.
Wallace said Air New Zealand had decided to bring the larger aircraft – with 18 business class, 21 premium economy and 263 economy seats – to Adelaide complete the Dreamliner’s Australian destinations and also to give South Australians the opportunity to connect with the airline’s long-haul destinations.
Connections in Auckland to Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and Buenos Aires would be timely, and this would benefit air freight movement to North America as well as passengers.
The widebodied Dreamliner was also “a very good aircraft for freight,” he said.
This feature was emphasised by Adelaide Airport’s chief executive, Mark Young, who said the 787 services would increase freight capacity between Adelaide and Auckland by more than 25 per cent, assisting South Australian exporters to New Zealand and beyond.
Passenger traffic between Adelaide and Auckland had been growing by about six per cent year on year and it was expected the advent of the Dreamliner on the route should bring further growth, Young added.
SA Tourism Minister Leon Bignell, who travelled from Auckland on the inaugural flight, said the Dreamliner services would add 410 seats a week to the route, and provide international connections from North America to bring tourists and business travellers to Adelaide.
Wallace said the Dreamliner had proved to be popular with passengers since introducing the aircraft to service in 2014, with the first Australian scheduled service operated between Auckland and Perth on September 14 in that year.
Air New Zealand had a fleet of 10 Dreamliners, with another due for delivery before the end of 2017, he said.
The aircraft will operate as NZ191 from Auckland to Adelaide on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing at 0835 local tinme and arriving in Adelaide at 10.40 am. The return flight NZ192 takes off at 1155 for a 1825 arrival back in Auckland.
Comments
David says
AKL is a destination that should be operated by Qantas from Adelaide. It really is a shame that the National carrier has neglected ADL and International flights from Adelaide for so long.
DavidByrne says
When the service was first announced it was for 3x weekly 789 year-round, supplemented with 2x A320 in the high season. Now it seems to be described as “experimental”. Is this significant?
Arkair says
Over 70% loads on a 787 yet Qantas says there is no market for international flights from Adelaide! Hopefully this is the start of Air NZ services to smaller Australian cities. Canberra- Auckland must be on their radar along with Hobart services. Watch this space!
Craigy says
@David ANZ would be seeking to use Auckland as a hub for its US services. If there was demand for Qantas international services that would be profitable, then Qantas would be flying from there. Its not a case of neglect per se, it just isn’t profitable. Why should the rest of the network subsidise international flights from Adelaide?
Chris says
Both Qantas and Jetstar used to fly from Adelaide – Auckland return. I’m guessing the demand wasn’t there ?
Will says
@Craigy QANTAS has a shortage of aircraft to deploy on new international flights, its not a case of weather or not there are routes out of adelaide that can make money, there are plenty of untapped markets that will turn profits for airlines into adelaide. Qantas just seems to be more focused on the east coast and perth instead of adelaide. No big deal, it just means less competition and more money for the overseas airlines flocking to adelaide.
Blunty says
At last, an airline in the Pacific that is actually profitable!! No wonder they left Virgin!!! What does that tell you!
Lechuga says
Qantas is probably waiting for Dreamliners before they service Adelaide and even Hobart. Adelaide is probably not profitable with the A330s.
They’d need something with the capacity and range of the 767. The 787-8 has to be on the cards for qantas, even for flights to Melbourne and Sydney. Let alone somewhere like Hong Kong.
Jackson says
@Arkair I doubt both those destinations. Canberra is served by Singapore into Wellington, and by Air NZ operating into there, they would hinder their alliance with both Singapore and Virgin Australia, Same can be said for Hobart. What I believe we will see, however, is new flights from Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown to place like Cairns, Gold Coast, and from Wellington possibly Perth.
Q says
@Jackson , While yes Canberra is served by Singapore airlines into wellington their is still a chance of Air NZ (Or another airlines looking to do cross Tasman flights) doing Canberra – Auckland flights. theses flights could easily be done because , A) their is already likely demand for 2/3 flights per week between theses cities to start with tourism and business B) Air NZ (and many other Airlines) are keen to use Auckland as a hub to connect to America (North & South + Canada) which if theses flights where to happened and where timed right would create more demand for people using Cbr – Akl flights, C) The Singapore airlines flights between Canberra and Wellington are Point to Point flights while Cbr – Akl Flights would be Point to hub which would mean their is more demand.
In regards to Adelaide though the 787 is a great aircraft however i think frequency would probably be better of for Adelaide instead of a larger aircraft (Daily flights rather than 3 times a week)
peter says
why would Qantas want to deploy larger aircraft from Adelaide to Auckland to have ANZ pick up the tab to further destinations if you want to go further with Qantas then fly to Sydney an transfer..ANZ see it as a opportunity to pick up more aussies and carry them to further destinations as they said they are mulling weather to carry on with the 787 if the loadings are not there then its back to the A320 a nice move regardless