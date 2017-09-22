Virgin Australia chair says good progress being made on transformation program

Virgin Australia chairman Elizabeth Bryan says the airline group’s three-year transformation program is yielding positive results and tracking ahead of schedule.
Writing in the company’s annual report, Bryan said Virgin Australia’s “Better Business” program and focus on improving its financial base would “help us to deliver sustainable profitability, and ultimately, returns to all of our shareholders”.
Virgin Australia was targeting $350 million in annual savings by the end of 2018/19, which was $50 million above the $300 million initial target when it was unveiled a year ago.
“The business has also made good progress in implementing the Better Business program of capital and operational initiatives and we now expect to deliver higher cash flow savings than originally targeted,” Bryan told shareholders in the annual report, released on Thursday.
In August, Virgin Australia reported a statutory after tax loss of $220.3 million for the 12 months to June 30 2017, an improvement from a loss of $260.9 million in the prior corresponding period.
The airline group said at the time the result was impacted by subdued domestic market and one-off charges as its fleet on 18 Embraer E190 regional jets and eight ATR turboprops were withdrawn.
On a more positive note, it said 2016/17 was the first positive free cash flow result since 2011/12, while its reported cash balance at June 30 2017 was the highest in its history.
“As we move through the Better Business program, these costs will subside and the company will benefit from the ongoing, sustainable savings that the program is on track to deliver,” Bryan said.
Bryan said the focus for 2017/18 would be remain on “improving our cost base, building strength in the balance sheet and growing revenue”.
“Improving cash, debt and leverage outcomes will remain a key focus and further balance sheet improvements are expected to be delivered,” Bryan said.
“In addition, the business will work to keep growing revenue. This will be done by leveraging the benefits of our strong fleet, network and product to seize growth opportunities and consolidate our market position.”
Comments
deano says
There has never been a better time for VA to show a PROFIT
Low oil prices
Low wage growth
2 airline duopoly in Australia where competition is subdued resulting in high load factors and higher fares
VA has transitioned from a funky LCC to a legacy carrier yet
They still (like QF) cram passengers into their respective aircraft with the same density as LCCs and are yielding higher returns from business class
They are outsourcing more and more regional sectors to Alliance, yet Qantas bought some F100s very cheap (compared to new frames) from the same company, go figure…
All said and done, VA should be making money NOW….
I think the reason why is mainly because they are just paying way too much in lease payments on their 737s
Imagine for a moment if VA rather than ran a fleet of new frames, they ran a fleet of older MD80s
They could easily pay off the entire fleet in lieu of 1 years leasing payments for their new new aircraft
Sure, there are added costs like maintenance and fuel (although with short sectors, fuel is not that much of a factor)
REX turns profits with an aging fleet and load factors under 60%
As too does alliance
In fact all legacy carriers have fleets of around 15 years old as most buy their aircraft outright when they come off lease reducing costs greatly
Craig says
You have to laugh at the Chairman’s comments. The cash and debt position has mostly been the result of cash injections of its big shareholders.