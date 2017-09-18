Rob Fyfe joins Air Canada board

Former Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe has been named as Air Canada’s newest board member.

Fyfe, who led the New Zealand flag carrier for seven years until stepping down at the end of 2012, is credited with returning the airline back to profitability.

He will take his seat as a non-executive director on September 30, Air Canada said in a statement on Friday (Canada time). The aviation veteran replaces Joseph Leonard, who is retiring after 10 years on the board.

Fyfe is currently chairman of retail company Icebreaker, as well as a director of jewellery company Michael Hill and the New Zealand government’s research program Antarctica New Zealand.

“We are delighted that Rob has agreed to bring his leadership experience and deep knowledge of the airline sector and Asia-Pacific to the service of our company and our shareholders,” said Air Canada president and chief executive Calin Rovinescu said in a statement.