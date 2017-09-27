Qantas offers new map-based online search option

Travellers wondering how far their dollar, or haul of Qantas frequent flyer points, will take them can have that question answered thanks to a new search function on the airline’s website.

Qantas has launched a “Where can I go?” feature that can search for flights based on budget, points, trip duration or class of travel, in addition to the traditional origin and destination.

The results will be displayed in an interactive map-based format.

As an example, Qantas said on Wednesday the map would show someone holding 70,000 Qantas points would be able to travel to 61 destinations from Sydney, subject to availability.

Meanwhile, someone planning a trip and wanting to spend no more than $1,500 for flights would see 128 potential international destinations, or 93 destinations using the points plus pay option that fall within the budget.

Qantas said the feature, which was aimed to give its customers more intuitive travel ideas and inspirational content via its online, digital and social media presence, would be expanded to its mobile users, as well as in the airline’s app, later in 2017.

There is a similar feature on Google’s flight search application, albeit without the Qantas points option, where potential destinations and prices are shown for a given set of travel dates.