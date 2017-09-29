First Qantas 787-9 takes flight

Qantas’s first Boeing 787-9 has undertaken its maiden flight as the clock ticks down towards first delivery.
The airline published photos of the test flight on social media on Friday, including on its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Operating as flight BOE269, the aircraft, sporting registration VH-ZNA, took off from Snohomish County Airport at Boeing’s Everett facility just outside Seattle at about 1120 on Thursday (US time) and landed at Grant County International Airport at Moses Lake about 90 minutes later, according to flight tracking website Flightaware.
The 787-9 was on the ground for about 20 minutes before making the 35-minute return trip to Boeing’s Everett facility.
Qantas has said previously it planned to accept delivery of the aircraft in mid-October, with VH-ZNA expected to be welcomed in Sydney on the morning of Friday, October 20.
The aircraft, the first of eight 787-9s on firm order, will first enter service on the Qantas domestic network while the airline gains experience operating the type before it is deployed on Melbourne-Los Angeles flights in December. Nonstop Perth-London flights begin next March.
The name of the first 787-9 remains unknown. One image showed some tape covering up what is likely to be the name of VH-ZNA under the roundel of the old flying kangaroo symbol near the nose of the aircraft.
Qantas said earlier in 2017 the names for its first batch of Dreamliners would be inspired by the country’s indigenous heritage, famous landmarks and native animals.
Comments
Lechuga says
Woo can’t wait to see her reach Melbourne. Not long left now.
Phil says
Dreamtime ?
KFB says
FINALLY! I was dying to see this!!
Robertino says
All Nippon took the first 787 back in 2011. Pity it took so long for The Red Roo to get their first one ( excluding Jetstar of course )
Markie says
Interesting to see no kangaroo on the engine cowl.
David Fix says
I hope they fly it to the Gold Coast
Mark H says
The kangaroo is on the other side of the engine.
Riplander says
@Markie they left out the kangaroo on the cowling because these engines can be utilised on the jet star 787s for maintenance and synergy purposes.
Taelum W says
This QF 787 beauty looks stunning. I can’t wait to see it here down under in person. The weather definitely turned out well for these photos.
Sim J says
Surprised Qantas went for the 787. Given they are retiring the 747, this leaves the international arm with A380s and A330s, so I would’ve thought the A350 was more practical & economic to give this arm a common Airbus fleet. Leaving the domestic (atm) with a Boeing fleet (737 & 717). Yes I know Jetstar have the 787 & therefore there is some commonality, but Jetstar are in the same boat as well, going from all Airbus (A320 & A330) to mixed instead of the A350. Is fleet commonality and therefore operational & maintenance economics not a factor in airline survive ability or profitability a factor for airlines these days?