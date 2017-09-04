Qantas, El AL switch on codeshare partnership

Qantas has switched on its codeshare and frequent flyer partnership with Israeli flag carrier El AL that was first announced in February.

The arrangement involves Qantas placing its QF airline code on El AL-operated flights from Hong Kong, Bangkok and Johannesburg to Tel Aviv.

At the same time, El Al has added its LY airline code on Qantas-operated services from Hong Kong to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and from Sydney to Bangkok and Johannesburg.

Eligible frequent flyers of both carriers also receive reciprocal lounge access privileges at Tel Aviv, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Hong Kong. There are also reciprocal frequent flyer earn and burn opportunities.

Tickets went on sale on Monday, for travel from September 12 2017, Qantas said in a statement.

The Qantas and El AL codeshare partnership built on an existing interline arrangement and followed Australia and Israel establishing an air services agreement.