Melbourne Tullamarine gets new pay-in passenger lounge

International travellers from Melbourne Tullamarine will have the opportunity to purchase access an airport lounge regardless of the airline they are flying thanks to the opening the new Marhaba lounge.

Located airside at Terminal 2, the Marhaba lounge is Melbourne airport’s first pay-in facility open to passengers travelling on any airline. The lounge was officially opened on Tuesday.

Entry to the Marhaba lounge costs AED222 (A$75) for a four-hour visit, or AED444 (A$150) for eight hours, according to the Marhaba website where passengers can pre-book. It is also open to Priority Pass holders. Its opening hours are 0600 to midnight.

Operated by airport handling company dnata and featuring views of the airfield, the Marhaba lounge seats up to 200 people with separate seating and dining areas. There is a buffet, as well as barista coffee and alcoholic drinks available. There are also showers, free Wi-Fi and computers for use.

There are Marhaba-branded lounges in Dubai, Bahrain and Karachi. Marhaba also offers meet and greet services at a number of airports around the world.

Melbourne Airport chief of property Linc Horton said the airport was exited to have Australia’s first Marhaba lounge.

“Melbourne Airport’s property team has worked closely with dnata to build a beautiful space with capacity to seat 200 people, featuring a million dollar view with a contemporary fit-out,” Horton said.

“Entry into the lounge is sure to kick-start any holiday the right way.”

The president of dnata Gary Chapman said: “Australia is a very important market to us and we continue to look for opportunities to bring more of our services to customers here.”

“We already operate Australia’s leading in-flight catering company, Alpha Flight Services, and are delighted to add the marhaba brand of airport hospitality to serve Melbourne and those passing through Melbourne Airport.”