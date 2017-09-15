Jetstar helps say g’day to Aussie Scrabble

by 1 Comment

A supplied image of a Jetstar Airbus A320 featuring a new Scrabble decal. (Jetstar)
Jetstar’s A320 featuring the new Scrabble decal. (Jetstar)

Jetstar has unveiled a special decal on one of its Airbus A320s, VH-VQH, to promote the first country-specific version of the evergreen board game Scrabble.

What makes Aussie Scrabble dinky di? Well, Mattel has included a list of local slang words in its official glossary that can be used when playing the game.

Further, players receive bonus points when using one of the slang words from a list – including “brekkie”, “cozzie”, “dipstick”, “footy”, “shonky” and “sickie” – drawn from some 20,000 submissions from the public via the Jetstar Facebook page.

Jetstar Airbus A320 VH-VQH featuring the new Scrabble decal at Melbourne Airport. (Victor Pody)
Jetstar Airbus A320 VH-VQH featuring the new Scrabble decal at Melbourne Airport. (Victor Pody)

Jetstar group chief marketing officer Phil Wade said the Aussie Scrabble A320 would be used on both domestic and international routes. The aircraft also features Scrabble branding inside the cabin.

The livery was expected to stay on VH-VQH “well into 2018”, Jetstar said on Thursday.

Jetstar published a time-lapse video of the decal installation on its YouTube channel.

In line with the practice of low-cost carriers all around the world, Jetstar aircraft have been involved in a number of campaigns over the years, such as the 2015 promotion of the Peanuts movie:

Jetstar Airbus A320 VH-VQG featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and friends. (Brian Wilkes)
Jetstar Airbus A320 VH-VQG featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and friends. (Brian Wilkes)

As well as the opening of fast fashion retailer Uniqlo’s Gold Coast store:

Jetstar Airbus A320 VH-VFU featuring a Uniqlo promotion. (Andrew Belczacki)
When Uniqlo opened a store at Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast, it enlisted Jetstar to get the word out. (Andrew Belczacki)

There have also been advertisements for companies such as the Sunglass Hut:

Jetstar Airbus A320 VH-VFV with special livery at Melbourne Airport. (Victor Pody)
Jetstar Airbus A320 VH-VFV tells passengers to “Elevate Your Summer”. (Victor Pody)

Or Choice Hotels’ “Need a break” campaign:

Jetstar Airbus A320 VH-VFU in Choice Hotels group livery. (Victor Pody)
Jetstar’s Airbus A320 in Choice Hotels livery. (Victor Pody)

Finally, the classic “Is it a car, is it a plane?” Budget/Avis rental car livery from 2007, during the airline’s Boeing 717 days, taken by the late Paul Daw.

A 2007 image Jetstar Boeing 717 VH-YQJ featuring an ad for Budget. (Paul Daw)
A 2007 image Jetstar Boeing 717 VH-YQJ featuring an ad for Budget. (Paul Daw)

Comments

  1. deano says

    Meh
    Unless you are sitting at the gate waiting for your flight you can’t see the advertising so I trust they didn’t pay a lot to wrap the A320 in it’s branding…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *