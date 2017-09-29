Footy grand finals drone-free zones: CASA

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) is reminding operators of drones to stay away from this weekend’s football grand finals in Melbourne and Sydney.

Richmond faces Adelaide in the Australian Football League grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday afternoon, while Melbourne takes on North Queensland in the National Rugby League decider at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday evening.

CASA said on Friday there would be a number of low flying helicopters operating at both venues, while those attending the MCG will also enjoy a low-level fly past of a Virgin Australia Airbus A330-200 prior to the game.

“Anyone caught flying a drone at this weekend’s footy grand finals could face a fine of more than $10,000,” CASA said in a statement on Friday.

“Grand finals are drone-free zones.”

CASA said regulations required drones, also known as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), to be kept well away from an aircraft and not be flown over crowds of people.

Further, it said police at both the MCG and ANZ Stadium would be on the lookout for drones and take appropriate action against those flouting the rules.

“Enjoy the footy and leave drones at home,” CASA said.

The aviation safety regulator published a video on its “Can I Fly There?” app that was launched in May 2017 on its YouTube channel.