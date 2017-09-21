First Qantas 787 emerges from the paintshop

Qantas’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has been rolled out from the paintshop ahead of making its first flight later this week.

The aircraft, which wears the airline’s new colour scheme and the registration VH-ZNA (but no sign of its Australian-inspired name), emerged from the paintshop at Boeing’s Everett facility early Wednesday morning US time.

Qantas says the aircraft took four days to paint using more than 250 litres of paint.

“During the next few days, further tests will be conducted on the aircraft engines, electrical systems and other components before it takes to the skies later this week for Boeing flight certifications,” Qantas said on Thursday morning.

“Qantas pilots will get the opportunity to fly the aircraft on subsequent flights as part of the final acceptance next month.”

VH-ZNA is due to arrive in Sydney at the end of its delivery flight on Friday October 20.

The aircraft, the first of eight on firm order, will first enter service on the Qantas domestic network while the airline gains experience operating the aircraft before it used on Melbourne-Los Angeles flights in December. Nonstop Perth-London flights begin next March.