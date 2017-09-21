First Qantas 787 emerges from the paintshop

Qantas’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has been rolled out from the paintshop ahead of making its first flight later this week.
The aircraft, which wears the airline’s new colour scheme and the registration VH-ZNA (but no sign of its Australian-inspired name), emerged from the paintshop at Boeing’s Everett facility early Wednesday morning US time.
Qantas says the aircraft took four days to paint using more than 250 litres of paint.
“During the next few days, further tests will be conducted on the aircraft engines, electrical systems and other components before it takes to the skies later this week for Boeing flight certifications,” Qantas said on Thursday morning.
“Qantas pilots will get the opportunity to fly the aircraft on subsequent flights as part of the final acceptance next month.”
VH-ZNA is due to arrive in Sydney at the end of its delivery flight on Friday October 20.
The aircraft, the first of eight on firm order, will first enter service on the Qantas domestic network while the airline gains experience operating the aircraft before it used on Melbourne-Los Angeles flights in December. Nonstop Perth-London flights begin next March.
How will crewing work on B787? Is it similar to A330-300 for Qantas, or does the longer sector lengths necessitate a different crew mix?
AusAvn – any ideas?
Random,
I think you will find (for the 14-18 hour sectors) they have four pilots on board for two complete shifts, with the cabin crew all on deck for the two meal services (after takeoff and before landing) and then a rostered rest period where half are on duty and half are resting for the rest of the flight. Somebody may correct me but this is how I understand it works. Pilot beds are above business class at the front and crew beds are above economy at the back.
Patrickk says
Random by the term pilot I mean those flying: I have no idea of the breakdown between Captain, first officer, and second officer. I presume at least one of each in the first two categories and the other two I am not sure. Maybe another first officer and a second officer. I note some airlines have designated crews for cruise (to save money), but I expect QF would not do that.
