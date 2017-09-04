Australian Aviation celebrates 40th anniversary

Australian Aviation is celebrating 40 years as Australia’s leading aviation magazine with the release of our specially-themed September 2017 edition.
The very first issue of Australian Aviation, then known as Australian Aviation and Defence Review, was published in September 1977. To celebrate 40 years of magazine publishing the September 2017 edition features a range of stories inspired by articles in the very first issue.
“That is our way of paying tribute to that very first edition,” managing editor and publisher Gerard Frawley writes in his editorial column in the September 2017 issue (published here on our website in full).
“But it is also our way of highlighting the broad range of topics Australian Aviation has covered in our 40 years, how much aviation has changed in that time, and, perhaps surprisingly, how much remains the same as well.”
In those 40 years Australian Aviation has published 352 magazine issues, while since 2009 has also published more than 9,000 aviation news stories on this website.
“It’s great fun, and a great privilege, to sit in this chair stewarding the production of Australian Aviation stories and content, whether that is for print or online (and even writing the odd story myself!),” Frawley wrote.
“So thank you, our readers, for being with us on our 40-year long-haul!”
The September 2017 issue of Australian Aviation is now on sale at newsagents or via our website, or is available to download within our iPad app.
Some of the feature articles in the September issue are highlighted below:
Comments
Jeff Carswell says
Congratulations on your anniversary and thank you for publishing such an excellent magazine over so many years and still going strong.
Gary says
Congratulations on 40 years of quality Australian Aviation history. Still have every issue from day 1.
Paul Case says
Not only an informative nexus for the aviation industry, but an exemplary publication in general. Quality production and editing. Substantial and meaningful content. A standard of editorial objectivity which I have not seen in ANY other media.
Robert Deahm says
I still have a copy of that first edition. I remember seeing it on newsstand at Wynyard station and thought “must have!”. The rest is history. Keep up the good work
sean says
Wow Robert , i have couple of editions from 1986 and thought i was hard core now i only feel diminished .
Wazza says
Congratulations in chalking up 40 great years . Awesome publication . Keep up the great work !
dave hice says
Congratulations on a great magazine for 40 years! Wish you 40 more from the USA>
Paul says
Well done AA for producing a quality and informative magazine. I remember reading back in the 80s about the Macchie and mirage, and the replacements like hornets etc. Keep up the great work.
Out of the country says
Congratulations on 40 years.
Still a very good read.
Is there a way to get to read the 1977 Issue 1? It would be good to compare the “inspirational” article with the latest version.
G4george says
Congrats AA on 40yrs, just noticed the price on the 77 cover $2.50, that was quite pricey back in the heady 70s.
PAUL says
Yes have a few magazines somewhere from the 80’s – One notable issue had a feature on 75sqn & the last Mirage course before Hornet conversions began. The F18 was big news then, the Mirage 2000 had been tested & had superb handling, but lost out to the more advanced US aircraft.
Tomo says
Good on you Guys a Fine Magazine indeed, have enjoyed many issues over the years, congratulations
Lechuga says
Congratulations, 40 years is a big achievement
Rodney Marinkovic says
Congratulations to excellent magazine, AUSTRALIAN AVIATION. It is great achievement to be big window to readers, last 40 years. Lenticular in field of comercial aviation. Keep flag up, and prosperous future.
Rodney Marinkovic Home of Qantasville I. Kraljevo, Serbia
😀🇭🇲🗺😀🇷🇸🌐🇭🇲🇬🇧🇺🇸😀 .