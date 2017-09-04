Australian Aviation celebrates 40th anniversary

Australian Aviation is celebrating 40 years as Australia’s leading aviation magazine with the release of our specially-themed September 2017 edition.

The very first issue of Australian Aviation, then known as Australian Aviation and Defence Review, was published in September 1977. To celebrate 40 years of magazine publishing the September 2017 edition features a range of stories inspired by articles in the very first issue.

“That is our way of paying tribute to that very first edition,” managing editor and publisher Gerard Frawley writes in his editorial column in the September 2017 issue (published here on our website in full).

“But it is also our way of highlighting the broad range of topics Australian Aviation has covered in our 40 years, how much aviation has changed in that time, and, perhaps surprisingly, how much remains the same as well.”

In those 40 years Australian Aviation has published 352 magazine issues, while since 2009 has also published more than 9,000 aviation news stories on this website.

“It’s great fun, and a great privilege, to sit in this chair stewarding the production of Australian Aviation stories and content, whether that is for print or online (and even writing the odd story myself!),” Frawley wrote.

“So thank you, our readers, for being with us on our 40-year long-haul!”

The September 2017 issue of Australian Aviation is now on sale at newsagents or via our website, or is available to download within our iPad app.

Some of the feature articles in the September issue are highlighted below: