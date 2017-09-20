Australian Airports Association releases final national conference program

The 2017 Australian Airports Association (AAA) National Conference and Exhibition will feature presentations from an senior airline executives, the heads of the nation’s aviation regulatory bodies and senior politicians.

The four-day event will be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre from November 13-17, with more than 600 delegates expected to attend.

The final program, published on Wednesday, shows Virgin Australia airlines acting group executive Rob Sharp and Qantas group executive for government, industry and international affairs Andrew Parker listed to speak at the annual conference.

On the regulatory front, Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) chief executive and director of aviation safety Shane Carmody, as well as Airservices chief executive Jason Harfield are also speakers.

Further, delegates will hear from Federal Minister for Urban Infrastructure Paul Fletcher, who will talk about the proposed Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek, and the South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill.

There will also be workshops on airport pavement, the customer experience and wildlife hazard management, as well as presentations from some of Australia’s major and regional airports.

The conference will also include the national airport industry awards.

“Once again we are offering a strong program including a great mix of Australian and international presenters,” AAA national chairman Guy Thompson said.

More details are available on the AAA national conference website.