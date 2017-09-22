Australian Airports Association launches new website

The Australian Airports Association (AAA) has unveiled a new website that it hopes will increase awareness of a range of issues affecting the sector to the wider aviation community.

The AAA has launched “The Airport Professional”, which features stories and pieces on topics such as technical and safety issues; airport case studies; the latest technology; leadership and team development; infrastructure, terminal and route development; profiles of professionals in the sector; and regional airport topics.

“The purpose of this website is to create a central platform to share industry content with the wider aviation community and stakeholders across Australia and keep participants up to date with the latest trends and case studies,” AAA chief executive Caroline Wilkie said in a statement.

“The AAA were looking for a way to increase the circulation of information and share the expertise of professionals in our industry.”

It will also accept contributions from aviation professionals.

The website can be viewed here.