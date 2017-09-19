Airservices adds five new live weather cameras

Pilots will be able to view live conditions at 17 locations around the country thanks to Airservices’ most recent expansion of its weather camera portal.

Airservices said on Monday five new sites have joined the existing network of locations, namely Melbourne Avalon, Cairns, Gold Coast (Coolangatta), Mackay and Toowoomba.

The weather camera portal allows pilots to check live camera views of actual weather conditions via the Airservices website. It was first launched in May 2017.

“In order to provide this service to industry, Airservices has been working in partnership with the Bureau of Meteorology to select sites that have already have suitable power, communication infrastructure and camera equipment,” Airservices chief executive Jason Harfield said in a statement.

“Thanks to their strong support, we are pleased to be activating live feeds from another five sites.”

Airservices’ six initial locations for its weather portal were Brisbane Archerfield, Kilmore Gap, Kingscote, Launceston, Norfolk Island and Adelaide Parafield.

The initial batch of weather cameras were chosen from 826 suggestions submitted that nominated 230 different locations, Airservices had said previously.

In July, Albany, Coffs Harbour, Esperance, Kalgoorlie, Mount Gambier and Wagga Wagga were added to the network.

Airservices said it would continue to work with the Bureau of Meteorology and local airports to further expand the weather camera portal network at safety critical locations.

The weather portal can be viewed online here.