Air New Zealand plans third year of Ho Chi Minh City seasonal flights in 2018

Air New Zealand has scheduled a third year of seasonal flying to Ho Chi Minh City for 2018.

The Star Alliance member commenced flights to Ho Chi Minh City in 2016, when it operated three flights a week with the now-retired Boeing 767-300ER between June and October.

Ho Chi Minh City was Air New Zealand’s 30th international destination.

Those seasonal flights returned in 2017, with a reduced schedule of two flights a week that commenced on June 24 with Boeing 787-9s and due to end on October 25.

On Monday, Air New Zealand said it would again return to Vietnam in 2018, citing strong customer demand. It is the only airline offering nonstop flights between New Zealand and Vietnam.

The 2018 schedule features two flights a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays with the 787-9, again from June to October.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said demand for travel to Vietnam was particularly strong during the July school holiday period.