Air China plans Brisbane-Beijing service

Brisbane will have a new nonstop flight to China from December when Air China commences flights from Beijing to the Queensland capital.

Air China plans to operate four flights a week between Brisbane and Beijing beginning December 11 with Airbus A330-200 equipment.

Brisbane Airport said in a statement the new route was established in partnership with the state government and local tourism bodies.

“These services are crucial for growing and supporting Queensland’s important tourism, trade, business and education industry sectors, while making our city and state a prime gateway for Chinese visitors and removing the need for Queensland travellers to transit via other ports,” Brisbane Airport chief executive Julieanne Alroe said.

“Quite simply, these new services would not have been secured without the financial support provided by the State Government and matching funds from industry partners.”

Brisbane will be Air China’s third destination in Australia. The Star Alliance member currently flies from Melbourne to Beijing and Shanghai, as well as from Sydney to Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai.

“With increasing demand from both the business and leisure market, Air China knows the introduction of the direct Brisbane to Beijing service will help support the trend and optimize Air China’s global network connections,” Air China general manager for Australia Rui Jei said.

By the time Air China’s inaugural service touches down, Brisbane will have four Chinese carriers offering nonstop flights to the mainland. Currently, Brisbane is served by China Eastern and China Southern, with Hainan Airlines due to start nonstop service from Shenzhen later in September.

Taiwanese carriers China Airlines and EVA also fly to Brisbane, as does Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific.