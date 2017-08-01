Virgin Australia standardises Melbourne-Hong Kong flight times

Virgin Australia will introduce a consistent flight schedule for its new five-times-weekly Melbourne-Hong Kong services from October.

For the northern winter season of October 30 2017 to March 24 2018 flight VA87 will depart Melbourne at 10:55am for each of the five weekly departures, while the departure time for the return Hong Kong-Melbourne VA86 flight remains unchanged, at 7:50pm.

Virgin Australia commenced services on the route on July 5, with the original schedule having VA87 departing Melbourne at 12:35am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, a 10:25am departure on Mondays and a 9:40am departure on Wednesdays.

“We are pleased to have been able to streamline our Melbourne to Hong Kong schedule so quickly after our inaugural flight,” general manager of network management, Hope Antzoulatos, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We know a consistent departure time from both Melbourne and Hong Kong is important to our guests who are travelling for both leisure and business,” she said.

“We will continue to review our schedule beyond March 2018 and will update with any changes at a later date.”

New Virgin Australia MEL-HKG schedule