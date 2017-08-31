Sydney Airport cuts the ribbon on Shep’s Mound

Photographers looking to capture the perfect shot at Sydney Airport can now enjoy a new facility overlooking the airfield with the official opening of Shep’s Mound.
Situated near the air traffic control tower at the south-eastern end of the airfield, ‘the mound’ has been a popular location for aviation photographers for many years.
In recognition of this, Sydney Airport has built two raised platforms there overlooking the airfield, as well as adding undercover shelter and car parking areas.
It has also recognises aviation enthusiast Bruce Shepherd, who founded the YSSY online message board, by officially naming the upgraded site Shep’s Mound.
Shepherd, who died in 2005, was a regular presence at the site that now bears his name.
His brother Geoff Shepherd, who was at the official opening on Thursday, was thrilled to have Bruce recognised in this way.
“We hope that dedicating the tower mound in memory of Bruce will allow his work in bringing aviation spotters together to live on for a very long time to come,” Geoff Shepherd said in a statement.
“Through his dedicated work and sense of community, the family are honoured to see our name associated with Sydney Airport and the aviation community.”
Sydney Airport chief executive Kerrie Mather said Shep’s Mound was part of fostering a strong and enduring relationship with the local community.
“We’re delighted to provide an improved space for our plane spotting community and honoured to recognise Shep’s legacy,” Mather said.
Comments
Nick says
Great idea! Can’t wait till they put some of these in the terminals around the world. Particularly in international transfer lounges/areas where passengers have longer waiting times. Would also be a good source of revenue for airports as they could charge a premium for retailers based up there??
Stuart says
Fantastic!!
Shepp would be very Proud of this mound, named in his Honour!!
Now if only we can get the Melbourne Airport and is owners – Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne), to do something like this, as we have been asking now for over 10 years, that would be great, to honour Dave Carey and his work with the Jet spotters Group and the Melbourne Aviation Group, which he started.
Unfortunately, since the death of Dave Carey (one of the founders of the Jetspotters Group) some 15 years ago, (who like Bruce Shepperd in Sydney), was always at Operations Rd, with camera in hand, we Melbourne spotters have lost our relationship with the Melbourne Airport Authority, which he had developed.
There is no reason why Melbourne Airport Authority couldn’t do something similar, as Perth Airport has an area for spotters / community use, and now Sydney.
Dave says
Looks great. Hopefully we’ll see more of these around the traps
Lechuga says
Would love a bit of a raised point at Melbourne, it has the car park, but thebfence gets in the way a bit. Would be nice to have a little boost.
Brian says
These are great. Was over in Perth earlier this year for work and found our new salesman had a PPL to – time to kill waiting for our flight so visited the spotters location at Perth airport