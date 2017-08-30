RAAF finishes repaint of C-130J fleet

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has finished the repainting program of its fleet of 12 Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules airlifters.

The last C-130J to be repainted in the current two-tone dark grey scheme, A97-448, emerged from the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Wagga Airport in mid-August, images released by Defence show.

The C-130J was first introduced into RAAF service in 1999 featuring a light grey camouflage scheme. The current two-tone dark grey scheme was introduced in 2007, reflecting the aircraft’s shifting focus to tactical airlift operations.

The 12 C-130Js are flown by 37 Squadron out of RAAF Base Richmond.