RAAF finishes repaint of C-130J fleet

C-130J Hercules, A97-448, emerges from the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport following the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
C-130J A97-448 at Wagga Wagga Airport after being repainted. (Defence).

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has finished the repainting program of its fleet of 12 Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules airlifters.

The last C-130J to be repainted in the current two-tone dark grey scheme, A97-448, emerged from the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Wagga Airport in mid-August, images released by Defence show.

The C-130J was first introduced into RAAF service in 1999 featuring a light grey camouflage scheme. The current two-tone dark grey scheme was introduced in 2007, reflecting the aircraft’s shifting focus to tactical airlift operations.

The 12 C-130Js are flown by 37 Squadron out of RAAF Base Richmond.

C-130J Hercules, A97-448, arrives at Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport ahead of the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
A97-448 arrives at Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga ahead of its repaint. (Defence)
C-130J Hercules, A97-448, inside the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport during the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
Inside the Douglas Aerospace hangar. (Defence)
C-130J Hercules, A97-448, emerges from the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport following the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
A97-448 emerges from the Douglas Aerospace hangar. (Defence)
C-130J Hercules, A97-448, on the parking apron outside the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport following the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
A97-448 on the apron. (Defence)

