RAAF finishes repaint of C-130J fleet

C-130J Hercules, A97-448, emerges from the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport following the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has finished the repainting program of its fleet of 12 Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules airlifters.

The last C-130J to be repainted in the current two-tone dark grey scheme, A97-448, emerged from the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Wagga Airport in mid-August, images released by Defence show.

The C-130J was first introduced into RAAF service in 1999 featuring a light grey camouflage scheme. The current two-tone dark grey scheme was introduced in 2007, reflecting the aircraft’s shifting focus to tactical airlift operations.

The 12 C-130Js are flown by 37 Squadron out of RAAF Base Richmond.

C-130J Hercules, A97-448, arrives at Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport ahead of the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
C-130J Hercules, A97-448, inside the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport during the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
C-130J Hercules, A97-448, emerges from the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport following the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
C-130J Hercules, A97-448, on the parking apron outside the Douglas Aerospace hangar at Wagga Airport following the aircraft's repaint. (Defence)
