Qantas to redeploy, upgrade two WA-based 717s

Qantas says redeploying two Boeing 717s from its intrastate WA network will be offset by increasing the utilisation of its Perth-based Fokker 100 fleet.

Two QantasLink 717s currently operating in Western Australia will be refitted from 125-seat all-economy class configurations to two-class 110-seat (12 business and 98 economy) interiors, Qantas says, as the airline continues to match capacity with demand.

The airline’s QantasLink regional arm operates a total of 20 Boeing 717s, with 12 single-class aircraft currently operating intrastate WA flying and eight two-class aircraft flying on East Coast routes.

Reconfiguring one of the 717s will allow that aircraft to be based in Brisbane to operate Brisbane-Adelaide and Brisbane-Cairns flight, in turn freeing up a Boeing 737-800 to be redeployed elsewhere on the Qantas network.