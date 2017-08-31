Qantas drops Dubai, brings back Singapore option for travel to London

Qantas will drop flights to Dubai and bring back a Singapore stopover for travel to London as it seeks to renew its alliance partnership agreement with Emirates for a further five years.
Under the new flight schedule that will begin on March 25 2018, Qantas will end its daily Airbus A380 Sydney-Dubai-London Heathrow rotation, with QF1/2 to instead operate on a Sydney-Singapore-London Heathrow routing.
Qantas is also upgauging its daily QF35/36 Melbourne-Singapore flight to the A380, from A330 equipment currently, and increasing its schedule on the route to double daily, from 10 times weekly now.
The airline announced previously the end of its Melbourne-Dubai-London Heathrow service in March in favour of a Melbourne-Perth-London Heathrow offering.
Emirates will not codeshare on the Singapore-London and Perth-London services due to traffic rights restrictions.
Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce says the network changes were an evolution of the partnership with Emirates.
“Emirates has given Qantas customers an unbeatable network into Europe that is still growing. We want to keep leveraging this strength and offer additional travel options on Qantas, particularly through Asia,” Joyce said in a statement on Thursday.
“Our partnership has evolved to a point where Qantas no longer needs to fly its own aircraft through Dubai, and that means we can redirect some of our A380 flying into Singapore and meet the strong demand we’re seeing in Asia.”
The network changes will form part of Qantas and Emirates’ application to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for a five-year extension to their existing alliance, which commenced in 2013 and resulted in Qantas shifting its European hub from Singapore to Dubai.
Qantas said the restructured alliance would deliver it an “annualised net benefit estimated at more than $80 million from FY19 onwards.”
Emirates president Sir Tim Clark said the alliance had been a success for both carriers.
“Together we deliver choice and value to consumers, mutual benefit to both businesses, and expanded tourism and trade opportunities for the markets served by both airlines. We remain committed to the partnership,” Clark said.
“Emirates has worked with Qantas on these network changes.”
Clark said Emirates would shortly announce more details on offering an “even stronger product proposition for travel to Dubai, and onward connectivity to our extensive network in Europe, Middle East and Africa”.
The Qantas move to end flights to Dubai comes as consumer surveys have overwhelmingly indicated a preference for an Asian stopover rather than one through the Middle East en route to Europe.
Giving Qantas passengers a choice of Dubai (on Emirates equipment) or Singapore (on Qantas aircraft) for a stopover to Europe mirrors what Virgin Australia already offers travellers through its partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Etihad Airways.
Although Virgin Australia has never flown to Europe, it too ended flights to its alliance partner Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub in February 2017.
Of course, Qantas is also starting Perth-London Heathrow services in March, linking the continents Europe and Australia nonstop with regularly scheduled flights for the first time.
“Improvements in aircraft technology mean the Qantas network will eventually feature a handful of direct routes between Australia and Europe, but this will never overtake the sheer number of destinations served by Emirates and that’s why Dubai will remain an important hub for our customers,” Joyce said.
Qantas’s Airbus A380 service starts on March 25 2018
|
Flight Number/Routing
|
Days of operation
|
Time of departure
|
Time of arrival
|
QF1 Sydney-Singapore
|
Daily
|
15:55
|
22:15
|
QF1 Singapore-London Heathrow
|
Daily
|
23:55
|
06:50+1
|
QF2 London Heathrow-Singapore
|
Daily
|
21:15
|
17:25+1
|
QF2 Singapore-Sydney
|
Daily
|
19:30
|
05:10+1
Comments
Arkair says
Last week a big management reshuffle. This week a major change in route structure!
Has there been a coup in the senior ranks at Qantas? Something major must have happened to cause this dramatic chamge in policy!
Looking at the Qantas promotionional video it seem they are returning to the pre dubai days of hubbing in Singapore. Links shown to Singapore from Perth,Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
Would expect to see:
QF 35/36 probably go on to Paris or Frankfurt.
Flights from Brisbane and Perth going on to India
Hopefully we see a return of flights from Adelaide Townsville Cairns and Darwin
Maybe even 737s from Broome, Port Headland and Alice Springs.
787 or A330 from Canberra!
Whatever happens this decision is going to be very popular with passengers!
Craig says
I wonder if Qantas will bring back there Adelaide to Singapore flights we could do with the competition here
Roger says
Emirates can add more flights to Dubai now, can’t they? I don’t think they have reached their new maximum—could they take over the time slots for QF1/2 out of Australia, for example?
David McGrath says
I wonder how much congestion at Dubai and it’s resulting consequence of QF 1 missing it’s slots at LHR has been a factor. Less congestion at SIN.
Lechuga says
Thankfully the A380 isn’t completely dropped from Melbourne, in so happy about that. I think Singapore is the better option anyway.
Patrickk says
I like the drip feeding of information a new peice of the jigsaw every other day or so.. I am sure the congestion in Dubai plus a good deal from Singapore Airport with so many flights now going there has meant good economies for being based there. The next drip of information will be where the second set of 787s beyond LA and NYC. Another question is will there be another tranche of 787s for the Perth Europe service or will they wait until the CAPEX on the A380 refurbs is done. So no more 787s until 2020. We shall see!!
Craig says
@David McGrath The article said that one of the drivers for the change was customer feedback.
Now we know where 1 of the released A380s will be deployed. I am guessing that the other one will be used to replace the B744 on the QF127/8 Sydney – Hong Kong route
Tony says
About time Qantas realised how popular the Singapore route was. Better late than never but was a wrong decision to have dumped it. Will be harder now to regain passengers from Singapore Airlines who still offer better frequencies, more routes and better cabin service. SIA offering A350 flights from Brisbane so when will Qantas route their 787 BNE to SIN?
Meeski says
I always wondered why Qantas didnt have feeder flights from Brisbane and other major centres to connect with Heathrow services at Dubai to maximise the capacity on the London legs.
These changes will At least give people from most capitals the chance to connect to London on QF hardware without backtracking to Sydney or Melbourne. A good move I feel. Now lets hope the feeder flights arent sardine tins like the 738’s.
David Nicholson says
It is obvious now that the new Boeing 787-9 flights from Brisbane are likely to route LAX-BNE-PER-CDG/FRA. My bet is that it will be CDG. If both this route and the LAX-MEL-PER-LHR route works, I bet we will see a LAX/ORD-SYD-PER-CDG/FRA soon with another 4 787-9s.
Lechuga says
My hopes are high, but I’m hoping this influence back into Singapore could bring the speedbird back to Melbourne.