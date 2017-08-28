New CEO for BAE Systems Australia

BAE Systems Australia has named Gabrielle Costigan as its next chief executive officer to replace Glynn Phillips.

Costigan, who was most recently CEO Asia for the Linfox International Group, is due to start with the company on October 2 and assume the role of CEO by March 2018, BAE Systems Australia announced.

“Gabby has a wealth of experience gained from leadership roles in the corporate logistics and aviation sectors, and this is complemented by her deep experience in the military, including a 20-year career with the Australian Defence Force,” BAE Systems Australia non-executive chairman Dr Ian Watt said in a statement on Monday

Current CEO Glynn Phillips will work with Costigan to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities, before returning to the UK where he will take up a new senior role within the company.

“Glynn has made a very significant contribution to the company’s performance in Australia, having driven a strategy that has delivered the defence and security solutions the nation needs today, while working with the Australian government to ensure we are well positioned to help it deliver the sovereign capability it will need over the decades to come,” Dr Watt said. “Glynn leaves a strong legacy for Gabby to build on.”

Costigan will be the company’s first female CEO.