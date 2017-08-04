IED would have been detected by airport security – AFP

An improvised explosive device (IED) two men planned to smuggle onto an Etihad Airways flight from Sydney would have been picked up by airport security measures, according to police.
Sydney men Khaled Khayat and Mahmoud Khayat are alleged to have attempted to plant an IED on an Etihad Airways flight from Sydney Airport on July 15, smuggled in the luggage – unbeknownst to him – of a brother of one of the men.
They were two of four men who were taken into custody following joint Australian Federal Police and NSW Police Force raids in Sydney on Saturday. A third man was released from police custody without charge on Tuesday, while the fourth remains in custody.
At a press conference in Sydney on Friday morning Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner Michael Phelan revealed that the attempt to place the IED on the flight was “aborted”.
“At no stage did the IED breach airline security,” deputy commissioner Phelan said.
Components for the IED, which deputy commissioner Phelan said was assembled into a “functioning IED”, had been sent to Australia from Turkey via air freight.
After the aborted attempt to place the IED, which featured “high military grade” explosives, the men then planned to use the device to instead build an “improvised chemical dispersion device”, intended to release “toxic hydrogen sulphide” in a crowded public space such as on public transport.
Why the attempt to place the IED onboard the Etihad flight was aborted is unclear.
“It didn’t get past the check-in,” deputy commissioner Phelan said.
“Now there’s been some conjecture that it relates to the weight of the bag [containing the IED], that’s one of the components, but we’re still working through that.”
While that suggests the bag containing the IED, which itself was hidden within a meat grinder, may have proven too heavy to be checked in, if it had been, the device would have been detected, deputy commissioner Phelan told media.
“One thing it is important to note is that it did not get past security, it did not make it past the security envelope at the airport. The security envelopes that we have at the airport are multi-layered and in our country are extremely robust and good.”
Deputy commissioner Phelan said police subsequently constructed a mock-up of the IED “and we went ahead and did penetration testing of all of the systems post the checkin for bags to get on to the airport.”
“We had a 100 per cent success rate in terms of our mock IED being picked up,” he said.
“We are extremely confident, that given the systems that we have in this country, that that IED would have been picked up by security.”
Etihad Airways operates twice daily between Sydney and Abu Dhabi, with the EY450/EY451 Abu Dhabi-Sydney-Abu Dhabi rotation currently operated by 328-seat Boeing 777-300ERs, while the EY454/EY455 Abu Dhabi-Sydney-Abu Dhabi service is operated by 496-seat Airbus A380s.
Earlier in the week Eithad said it was assisting Australian police with its investigations into the incident.
“The Etihad Airways aviation security team is assisting the Australian Federal Police with its investigation and the matter is ongoing,” the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Etihad is complying fully with the enhanced security measures at airports in Australia and is monitoring the situation closely.”
Extra security screening introduced at Australia’s airports on the weekend in the wake of the police raids was eased on Thursday evening after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced in a statement that “the threat posed by the recent plot to bring down an aeroplane has been disrupted and contained.”
Comments
Andrew Ferguson says
In the August issue of Australian Aviation there is a very interesting article on Page 62 entitled -Know your passengers with the eminently sensible comment that No one should be allowed to travel on a flight unless they have been identified. Currently as in a number of other countries including the US (but not in Europe, anyone can board a plane with just showing a boarding pass or in come cases just a Mobile phone image. I work for a Global Security Analyst company and Identity Validation and verification is increasingly an absolute must have for so many activities today. At Airports across Australia, all Airport workers , even the shop assistants working airside, have to have an Airport security identity card. Luckily there are plenty of potential solutions. In Queensland the State Government have for a number of years been rolling out a service called CIDM. This allows any Queensland citizen to apply for an online account to do business electronically with the government. One of the key items of identity in the process of doing the 100 point identity check (required for some transactions e.g. applying for a gun licence etc) is the use of the Queensland Drivers Licence. Unlike all other Australian States, Queensland is currently the only State in Australia which has a Chip based Drivers Licence with an image of the person encrypted on the licence using PKI and where Queensland Transport provides an Image verification process. So Virgin Australia (based in Queensland could potentially subject to negotiation with the State Government implement a trial for any Queensland er with a Drivers, Boat, Motorcycle etc licence to present it at time of boarding to verify their identity. Now Queensland has had this capability with a PKI based Drivers Licence in place for more than 10 years. We need an Australian wide adoption of PKI based Drivers licence. Just think about the myriad of other benefits. Knowing details of a persons identity , blood groups, doctors name etc at the scene of a road accident etc etc.