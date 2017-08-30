Fly Corporate adding Orange-Melbourne Essendon flights

Regional carrier Fly Corporate is adding a second destination from Orange, with flights to Melbourne (Essendon) due to start in October.
The nonstop Orange-Melbourne (Essendon) offering is scheduled to commence from October 9, with a single return service operating on weekdays as a late morning departure from Orange and a lunchtime takeoff back from Melbourne Essendon.
It will be the second Fly Corporate route from Orange, following the start of flights between the NSW Central West city and Brisbane in February 2017 with Saab 340B equipment.
“The success of the Brisbane service combined with consultation with stakeholders has provided the necessary impetus for the implementation of the new service,” Fly Corporate chief executive Andrew Major said in a statement.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Orange City Council, Essendon Airport Management and the many other stakeholders who have helped make today’s announcement of a new service connecting Melbourne and Orange a reality.”
Regional Express’ (Rex) Sydney-Orange flights are only other regular public transport (RPT) service to the city of about 40,000 residents.
Canberra-based charter operator Corporate Air, which has been in operation since 1972, moved into the RPT market in April 2016, establishing Fly Corporate and launching Brisbane-Coffs Harbour as its inaugural route.
Melbourne Essendon Airport chief executive Chris Cowan noted Fly Corporate would be the fifth airline to operate RPT flights at the airport, which has been seeking to build up its RPT offering to regional destinations.
“The service by Fly Corporate to Orange is exactly the kind of service that will flourish at Essendon,” Cowan said.
Comments
Lechuga says
It’s good to see some things going into Essendon. It’s makes sense that some of the smaller, more regional flights go into Essendon. It doesn’t get all too much these days.
Nathan says
Would be great to see someone like Fly Corporate consider Griffith to Melbourne. This service was abandoned by Rex, who blamed excess government regulation and compliance, and then replaced by Par-Avion, which although provided a good service, used tiny aircraft which resulted in many people continuing to transit through Sydney or driving to Wagga to fly to Melbourne. Fly Corporate seem to be able to make it work on routes which can only sustain a single service a day – please consider this route. Griffith is a growing city, fairly remote with only a single carrier flying to Sydney (70k pax per year on this route and ticket prices are excessive). The opportunity to fly to Sydney in competition to Rex would be well received by the local community!!