Fly Corporate adding Orange-Melbourne Essendon flights

Regional carrier Fly Corporate is adding a second destination from Orange, with flights to Melbourne (Essendon) due to start in October.

The nonstop Orange-Melbourne (Essendon) offering is scheduled to commence from October 9, with a single return service operating on weekdays as a late morning departure from Orange and a lunchtime takeoff back from Melbourne Essendon.

It will be the second Fly Corporate route from Orange, following the start of flights between the NSW Central West city and Brisbane in February 2017 with Saab 340B equipment.

“The success of the Brisbane service combined with consultation with stakeholders has provided the necessary impetus for the implementation of the new service,” Fly Corporate chief executive Andrew Major said in a statement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Orange City Council, Essendon Airport Management and the many other stakeholders who have helped make today’s announcement of a new service connecting Melbourne and Orange a reality.”

Regional Express’ (Rex) Sydney-Orange flights are only other regular public transport (RPT) service to the city of about 40,000 residents.

Canberra-based charter operator Corporate Air, which has been in operation since 1972, moved into the RPT market in April 2016, establishing Fly Corporate and launching Brisbane-Coffs Harbour as its inaugural route.

Melbourne Essendon Airport chief executive Chris Cowan noted Fly Corporate would be the fifth airline to operate RPT flights at the airport, which has been seeking to build up its RPT offering to regional destinations.

“The service by Fly Corporate to Orange is exactly the kind of service that will flourish at Essendon,” Cowan said.