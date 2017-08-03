Fiji Airways and Hong Kong Airlines announce codeshare

Fiji Airways and Hong Kong Airlines have announced a codeshare deal covering two South Pacific and three Asian destinations.

Under the agreement, from late August Hong Kong Airlines is to codeshare on Fiji Airways’ flights between Hong Kong and Nadi, and Nadi to Auckland, while Fiji Airways has now begun codesharing on Hong Kong Airlines flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka.

“We’re delighted to have an excellent partner, Hong Kong Airlines, to help expand our footprint in Northeast Asia,” Fiji Airways managing director and CEO, Andre Viljoen said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is a key part of our growth and presence in the region, and the three destinations are welcome additions to our network.”