BAE Systems to operate F-35 regional warehouse at Williamtown

BAE Systems Australia is to operate a regional warehouse for the F-35 Lightning II serving the Asia Pacific from RAAF Base Williamtown.

The assignment of the role by the US government is estimated to be worth more than $300 million to Australian industry over the life of the program, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne announced on August 19.

“The warehouse will provide spares to all operational units in the region, whether the Joint Strike Fighter squadrons are from Australia or visiting squadrons on deployment from other parts of the world,” Minister Pyne said in a statement.

“The regional warehouse will be based at RAAF Base Williamtown near the F-35 airframe depot maintenance facility for the South Asia Pacific also assigned to BAE Systems Australia in December 2014.”

Minister Pyne said noted there are further future opportunities available in the F-35 program, including the assignments for the repair of the second tranche of air vehicle components expected to be announced next year.