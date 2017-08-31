Australian Airports Association chief executive contract extended

Australian Airports Association (AAA) chief executive Caroline Wilkie will lead the organisation for at least five more years after receiving a contract extension.

AAA national chairman Guy Thompson announced the contract extension in the association’s August 31 Airport Alert newsletter.

“On behalf of the Board of the AAA I am pleased to advise that the Board has reached an agreement with AAA CEO Caroline Wilkie to extend her tenure as CEO of the AAA for a further five years,” Thompson said.

Thompson said Wilkie had led the association through a period of significant growth during her seven years at the helm, helping establish the AAA as one of the leading industry groups in the transport sector.

“From two staff and a budget of $450,000 to a business with turnover in excess of $3.2 Million and a staff of eleven, the growth of the Association in less than seven years has been truly phenomenal,” Thompson said.

“By any measure Caroline has done an incredible job leading the Association and the Board and I are very happy that Caroline remains committed to further developing the AAA to best support our industry over the coming five years with the implementation of the next phase of the AAA’s Strategic Plan to 2022.”

The next AAA national conference will be held in Adelaide on November 13-17.