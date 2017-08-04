Air New Zealand ups Hawaii capacity

Air New Zealand has announced a second increase in capacity to a North American destination within two days, this time revealing plans to add almost 60,000 additional seats between Auckland and Honolulu from April to October next year.

After announcing plans to increase capacity to Vancouver, Air New Zealand has followed that up with plans to operate an additional 94 return services to Hawaii during April to October 2018, moving to daily flights and up to nine services per week during the July school holidays.

The flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9s “for the majority of the year, with a change to the Boeing 777-200 during the July and September holiday periods”, the airline said on Friday.

The extra flights represent a 75 per cent increase in capacity on the route compared with its schedules for 2017.

“Hawaii is clearly a favourite destination for Kiwis, particularly for those wanting to escape the New Zealand winter,” Air New Zealand’s chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said in a statement.

“Air New Zealand has increased its services to Honolulu to offer customers even more flexibility as well as a greater number of premium seats during the peak periods by deploying our Boeing 777-200.”

Air New Zealand has been operating the 787-9 on its four times weekly Auckland-Honolulu route since May 2016.