Air New Zealand adds Vancouver capacity

Air New Zealand will operate up to eight times weekly between Auckland and Vancouver in the peak January period next year.

The kiwi carrier announced on Thursday that it is increasing capacity to Vancouver by nearly 20 per cent between January and July next year by moving from seven to eight weekly services during the first half of January peak period, moving from five weekly services to daily flights during February, and increasing from four to five services a week in March and April, and from three to four weekly services in May through to mid-June.

“We recognise how popular Canada is as a winter destination for Kiwis,” Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said in a statement.

“We also see the value in increasing services to New Zealand for Canadian tourists, allowing them to escape the winter and enjoy a chance to experience our beautiful summer and the tranquility of New Zealand through the shoulder season.”

Air New Zealand operates Boeing 777-200ERs configured with 25 business, 40 premium economy and 246 economy class seats on the Auckland-Vancouver (NZ24) and Vancouver-Auckland (NZ23) flights.