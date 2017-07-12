Virgin Australia boosts Adelaide, Alice Springs, Darwin schedule

Virgin Australia is rejigging its schedule between Adelaide, Alice Springs and Darwin to support growth in these markets.

From September 5, the airline is adding an extra two flights a week on the Adelaide-Alice Springs-Darwin route in each direction.

There will also be changes to the flight times on the Alice Springs to Darwin service on Wednesdays and Thursdays, which will be an early evening service.

Virgin general manager of network and revenue management Russell Shaw said the additional flights and updated schedule would support local business and tourism growth, in addition to offering travellers more flexible flight options.

“The updated timings will also enable business travellers to spend full working days in Alice Springs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays,” Shaw said in a statement.

“With these new services, we will now operate a total of five return services per week between Adelaide, Alice Springs and Darwin.”

Virgin started flying between Adelaide, Alice Springs and Darwin in March 2015. The airline opened its premium passenger lounges at Darwin and Alice Springs airport at the time the new flights were launched.