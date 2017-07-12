US approves RAAF Super Hornet radio and countermeasures upgrades

The US Department of State has approved possible radio and countermeasures upgrades for the Royal Australian Air Force’s 24 F/A-18F Super Hornets under an estimated US$101.4 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program deal.
The Australian Government has requested the possible sale of 32 units of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) and 39 ALQ-214A(V)4 RF countermeasure systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on July 11. The prime contractor would be Harris.
“This equipment will help the Royal Australian Air Force better communicate with and protect its F/A-18 aircraft, and the addition of MIDS JTRS will accomplish the goal of making US and Australian aircraft more interoperable when supporting operational forces,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated.
Comments
Bill says
Nice Money well spent
Fabian says
sometimes I just think we should get more super hornets as a second main fleet that will fly with the F-35. its highly proven and just a great aircraft overall.
Paul says
Highly agree there Fabian.With Blk 111 now given approval and the Rhino getting a lot more lethal,it would be silly to get rid of them soon.With the real testing just starting to get underway with the F-35 with 3f getting installed,it is a great hedge bet to put your money on.I can feel the barrage of comments coming.
Paul says
Does anyone know how busy Amberley is at the moment with TS17? And does anyone know what foreign assets are there at the moment?