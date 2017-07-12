Safeskies conference to feature aviation cyber security expert

This year’s Safeskies conference will feature a presentation from aviation cyber security expert Garry Kessler.

The professor of cyber security and chair of the security studies and international affairs department at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida is regarded as a specialist in aviation cyber security.

Further, Prof Kessler is also president of Gary Kessler Associates, a training and consulting company specialising in computer and network security, as well as digital forensics.

The biennial Safeskies safety conference will be held in Canberra during October 3-5.

Other speakers at the conference include Virgin Australia chief executive John Borghetti, who will give the Sir Reginald Ansett memorial lecture to be held at Parliament House, Canberra on Tuesday October 3.

Australian Association for Unmanned Systems president Reece Clothier, Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development Secretary Mike Mrdak and Australian Airports Association chief executive Caroline Wilkie are also listed as speakers for the conference.

More details on the conference is available on the Safeskies conference website www.safeskiesconference.com.au.