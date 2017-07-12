Queensland Airports hires former Tigerair Australia executive into senior role

Queensland Airports Ltd has appointed a former Tigerair Australia executive as its new general manager for business development and marketing.

Adam Rowe, who was commercial director at the Virgin Australia-owned low-cost carrier, has made the move from Melbourne to the Gold Coast to take up the new position.

Rowe, who has been with Tigerair and Virgin Australia for about 10 years, would be part of the Queensland Airports’ executive general manager for business development and marketing Paul Donovan’s team charged with growing passenger volumes at the company’s four airports at Gold Coast, Townsville, Mount Isa and Longreach.

“I have seen the QAL team in action over many years and I appreciate the company dynamic and its values,” Rowe said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with Paul and his team to continue QAL’s great work in growing passenger volumes and promoting our airports and destinations.”

Rowe’s departure from Tigerair comes shortly after chief executive Rob Sharp was called up to head office to run the Virgin Australia airline business following the sudden departure of John Thomas as group executive for airlines.

Tigerair executive manager flight operations Peter Wilson is the LCC’s acting chief executive.