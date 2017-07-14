Qantas repaints first Boeing 737-800 in new livery

Qantas’s first Boeing 737-800 to feature the airline’s new livery has entered service after being repainted in Singapore.
The aircraft, VH-VXM, operated the QF72 from Singapore to Perth on Thursday night after spending two weeks in the city-state being repainted.
The updated livery and kangaroo logo was launched in October 2016 to coincide with plans to introduce the Boeing 787 into service in late 2017.
It is only the fifth livery to be introduced since the kangaroo first appeared on Qantas aircraft in 1944, and the first livery refresh since 2007 ahead of the Airbus A380’s introduction into service the following year.
Qantas said the updated branding would be completed across the fleet by the time the airline celebrates its centenary in 2020.
Comments
Jasonp says
So that’s, what…two jets painted in the new scheme in 6 months? There are still a couple of 737s and Dash-8s getting around with the scheme that was replaced in 2007!
J says
Looks classy, i like it. Ive always wondered why the inside of the winglet’s were never painted red like the outside was. Look forward to seeing it in the flesh.
Craig says
@ Jason Nope four jets. 3 A333 and now 1 B737. The plan is all by Qantas’ 100 birthday in 2020.
Brad says
Still not a fan of the blobby paw-less kangaroo. If this evolution continues, the next livery will just be a white ovoid shape on a red background
Trash Hauler says
Sure it doesn’t have paws but still looks classy and modern. Maybe next time poor Skippy won’t have a tail?!
Corey D says
Why aren’t they repainting them here in Australia? The A330s have been repainted in the US and now the 737s in Singapour. Wouldn’t it be easier and cheaper to repaint them here? Virgin did so by sending their fleet to Townsville to be repainted. Shame on Qantas for not spending the money here.
Des says
How can you have a skippy without front feet? Now it looks part alien.
Teddy says
I’d like to know what the aversion is to the kangaroo again having a set of wings.
Jacko says
Jasonp, if you look at the line up of liveries above it would be apparent that the livery changes since the 1984 change have been so minor that only a plane nut would take much notice. Hardly any point in rushing through a repaint of an entire fleet when the change is so minor. Unlike say Virgin who did a complete rebrand where yes it is important to get the fleet done ASAP.
I Nash says
There are a number of reasons why aircraft are painted overseas, one being a skilled shortage. In my time in aviation and aerospace this has always been an issue. Certainly not helped by the changes to 457 visas.
The new paint scheme looks very cool.
Matt Barr says
Looks classy QANTAS, only downfall is should of been done in Australia 🇦🇺
Craig says
As far as I know there is no facility in Australia to paint A330 size aircraft and larger. I think the biggest Flying Colours in Townsville can repaint is the B737. Some of the aircraft may be repainted by Flying Colours but given the number, time it takes (ie number of days) and the number Flying Colours can do at a time, the majority will have to be painted overseas.
TSV says
The biggest Flying Colours can do is up to Boeing 757. They’ve just opened a second line up in Townsville and someone told me they now have the capacity and staff to be able to complete 50-55 aircraft per year, so there’s no reason for Qantas to go overseas for aircraft B737 and smaller, obviously they can’t do the wide body.
Qantas want the livery refresh to be completed by November 2020, 50 aircraft per year starting now means they could easily complete 150-160 aircraft which is most of the narrow body/regional fleet.
Qantas should be supporting local industry if the capability exists here (which it clearly does). Supporting the Singapore economy has no benefit for Australia.
Dale says
I’d love to see one of the Q400’s that are well overdue for a paint to be done in old Australian Airlines livery from the 80’s. I think it would make an excellent Retro Roo III. It would also be a nice acknowledgment to the often forgotten domestic origins of the current Qantas.
Is the paint shop at RAAF Base Richmond still operational? I remember seeing many large civilian jets getting painted there in the past.
Marc says
To the uninitiated, the image on the tail looks like a stylised graphic, of nothing.
Brendan says
There a reason there is a skill shortage in Australia. Companies like Qantas and Virgin like outsource these skills instead of being world leaders.
Soon there will be no maintenance done in Australia for these airlines if the current trend continues.